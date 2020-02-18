Police clarification work explained

Police today said the purpose of their clarification work is to facilitate the public to understand its work more accurately.

The force made the statement in response to a local Chinese newspaper report, which alleged that the act of Police sending them clarification letters was intimidating.

Police emphasised that the purpose of sending the letters is to underline facts.

While respecting freedom of speech and freedom of the press, Police have the responsibility to explain the facts to the public to avoid misunderstandings, the statement said, adding that the force has sent letters to other local and overseas media organisations to clarify untrue claims.

Police pointed out that there has been an overwhelming volume of unfounded information circulating in society over the last few months and that it has been proactive in enhancing its work transparency and repeatedly clarifying unfounded reports and information.

Apart from sending letters to media organisations, Police disseminate information and dismiss unfounded claims through press conferences and press releases as well as on social media platforms.

It will continue to enhance public understanding of police work and earn their support and trust through various channels.