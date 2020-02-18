2 additional cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating two additional cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 62.

The first additional case involves a 32-year-old woman who is the domestic helper of the 67-year-old female patient of the 52nd case confirmed on February 13.

The patient has good past health and lives in Block D, Mount Parker Lodge in Quarry Bay.

She developed fever and cough on February 2. Her symptoms subsided after self-medication and she did not consult a private doctor.

The patient was transferred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital where she was admitted for isolation and management by the centre during its epidemiological investigation on February 14.

Her respiratory samples initially tested negative for the virus. She had further check-ups due to persistent clinical symptoms and her respiratory samples tested positive for novel coronavirus today.

She had no travel history during the incubation period and is in a stable condition.

Excluding the patient involved in the 52nd case, her close contacts, namely her employers and their kids, have already been arranged for quarantine.

The second case involves a 58-year-old man who lives alone in Cambridge Building, 25-41 Hong Ning Road, Kwun Tong.

He developed fever and chills since February 11 and cough since February 15.

The man consulted the same private doctor on February 11 and 13 and sought medical attention at United Christian Hospital on February 17.

During the incubation period, he travelled to Zhongshan from January 23 to February 2 and Macau on February 5.

The Centre for Health Protection’s epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

Quarantine will be arranged for close contacts, while medical surveillance will be arranged for other contacts.

The centre will update reported novel coronavirus cases on its dedicated webpage.