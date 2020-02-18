SJ gives masks to the needy

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today visited Yuen Long and distributed surgical masks and health information leaflets to families in need.

Ms Cheng urged people to join hands with the Government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Joined by social workers from Pok Oi Hospital, she went to Long Shin Estate and visited elderly families to learn about their living conditions.

She distributed face masks, food, leaflets and other items to them.

Noting the difficulties faced by the public in purchasing masks, Ms Cheng said masks that were donated to the Government have been passed to various non-governmental organisations for delivery to the underprivileged.

She also appealed to the public to maintain good personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease effectively.