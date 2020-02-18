Unemployment rises to 3.4%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.4% in the period between November 2019 and January 2020, up from 3.3% for the October-December 2019 period, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The underemployment rate remained at 1.2% in the November 2019-January 2020 period.

Total employment dropped by 14,600 to 3,803,200 and the labour force also fell by 16,300 to 3,925,500.

There were 122,300 unemployed people, a decrease of 1,700 from the October-December 2019 period, while the number of underemployed stayed about the same at 47,300.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the labour market slackened further as economic conditions stayed weak.

The sharp fall in employment combined with a modest increase in the unemployment rate suggested that some people may have chosen to leave the labour force when losing their jobs.

The unemployment rate of the consumption and tourism-related segment of retail, accommodation and food services sectors stayed at a three-year high of 5.2%.

Unemployment in the construction sector increased further to 5.7%, the highest level in close to six years.

"The labour market will be subject to even more pressure in the near term, as the threat of the novel coronavirus infection has already caused severe disruptions to a wide range of economic activities lately, particularly the consumption and tourism-related sectors. The Government will monitor the developments closely," Dr Law added.