RTHK complaints managed

The Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) said it is following up on a complaints case against Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) TV programme Headliner.

In response to media enquiries concerning the programme, the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau confirmed that the OFCA has received more than 200 complaints since February 15.

The bureau explained that the RTHK Charter stipulates that it must adhere to the editorial principles of being accurate and impartial in the views it reflects.

RTHK’s overall programme production and editorial stance should fully demonstrate the public purposes specified in the charter.

The Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development has urged RTHK to strictly abide by the charter to provide public broadcasting services.

As RTHK's editor-in-chief, the Director of Broadcasting is both responsible and accountable for making final editorial decisions taken by RTHK's programme producers.

RTHK is also committed to complying with its producers' guidelines during the programme production process.

The OFCA will give an account to the public after it carries out all necessary follow-up on the complaints, the bureau added.