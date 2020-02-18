Extra quarantine centre essential

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the additional quarantine centre at Chun Yeung Estate is essential and for the benefit of society as a whole.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam explained why the estate in Fo Tan needed to serve as an additional quarantine centre.

“This is absolutely essential because at the moment, the four centres that we have in total provide only about 150 places.

“This Diamond Princess cruise ship alone will bring back some 300 residents to the maximum, who require compulsory quarantine in a centre which is guarded.

“They cannot conduct quarantine at home because of the risks involved. So we need this additional facility.”

She added the Government will do all it can to protect the estate.

“Since the news went out about the use of this facility, we have already arranged law enforcement bodies, basically Police, to guard the estate because Hong Kong could not afford not to have this centre.

“So we could not afford having this centre vandalised and destroyed by rioters. We will do all we can to protect this estate."

The Chief Executive also hoped that nearby residents could accept the arrangement.

“I hope residents in the vicinity - and by the way it is actually in the Fo Tan industrial area, it is not right in the midst of a residential area - but I hope residents around will accept this arrangement, which is of benefit to the whole society.”