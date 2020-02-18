Residents should take gov’t flights

Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged Hong Kong residents aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan to return home via chartered flights arranged by the Government.

Addressing the media before today’s Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said the Immigration Department has deployed staff to communicate with the 300-some Hong Kong residents on the ship.

She explained that while the Government has been unable to contact 10 residents, with the help of the Diamond Princess crew, the department will continue to reach out to them as long as they can establish contact.

“So we have asked the cruise company to help us to reach out to them. We are sending them letters. I am going to send each of them a letter today to tell them exactly the arrangements that we have put in place.”

Because a number of Hong Kong residents have expressed reservations about taking the chartered flights, Mrs Lam said the Government’s letter will also explain the consequences of such a decision.

"They may not realise that if they don’t take this chartered flight and they disembark, they think they could board a commercial flight and come back to Hong Kong. One, is they may have difficulty in getting a commercial flight ticket. Because if people know that they come from this cruise, then there may be some worries.

"Secondly is, even if they manage to take a commercial flight back, upon arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport they will be stopped by the Immigration Department because they will be put on the watch list. And our port health officials would then approach them and would likewise serve a quarantine order."

Mrs Lam stressed that the flights are free of charge and those concerned must make a final decision right away.

“I hope with that full explanation, that those who have expressed some reservations about using our service - and by the way it’s a free service that we are rolling out - will reconsider and let our Immigration Department know their exact decision, because we need the decision pretty early so that we can arrange the transport and so on.”

Regarding Hong Kong people in Hubei, Mrs Lam stated that she is very concerned and attached great importance to their situation, adding the Government has provided necessary assistance to them.

She pointed out that while the Government wants them evacuated, it must also consider that the local coronavirus situation is still severe.

As movement in and out of the province is tightly controlled, a specific plan should be drawn up first, Mrs Lam added.