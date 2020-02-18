3 more infections confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating three additional cases of novel coronavirus infection, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 60.

The first additional case involves a 69-year-old man with underlying illnesses who lives in Yee Ching House, Yee Ming Estate, Tseung Kwan O.

He developed a cough on February 8 and consulted a private doctor three times between February 8 and 13. Later, he sought medical attention at Cheung Sha Wan Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic for persistent cough on February 15.

The man consulted the same private doctor again on February 16 for shortness of breath and was referred to Caritas Medical Centre.

He did not travel during the incubation period and his home contact is asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The second case involves a 45-year-old man who is the colleague of the 54-year-old male patient of the 57th case confirmed on February 16.

He lives in Oi Wah House, Tsz Oi Court, Tsz Wan Shan and developed fever and sore throat on February 12.

The man consulted a private doctor on February 13 and sought medical attention at Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday and was admitted for treatment. He is in a stable condition.

He travelled to Da Nang, Vietnam, during the incubation period.

The patient lives with his wife and three daughters, who are all asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The third additional case involves a 46-year-old woman who is the wife of the 57th case.

She lives in Ming Kung Mansion, Taikoo Shing and developed a runny nose since February 8 and a cough from February 10.

She consulted a private doctor on February 10 and was referred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital on February 16.

According to the patient, she attended a church activity in Shau Kei Wan with her husband on February 9. She did not travel during the incubation period.

According to preliminary epidemiological investigations, some of the confirmed cases are locally infected, the Centre for Health Protection said.

The centre strongly urged the public to maintain strict personal and environmental hygiene at all times.

It will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.