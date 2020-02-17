DH to prosecute 2 people

The Department of Health (DH) today announced it will issue summons against two people suspected to have violated the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation.

It reminded people under the compulsory 14-day quarantine to comply with the regulation’s requirements.

Since the compulsory quarantine measure was implemented on February 8, four Hong Kong residents under quarantine had attempted to leave Hong Kong but were intercepted by the Immigration Department at boundary control points.

The DH immediately sent them to quarantine camp and launched an investigation with Police.

Following investigations, the DH applied to the court to serve summons on two people involved. The DH and Police will continue to gather more evidence for the remaining two people.

In response to a media report about two quarantined people staying at a subdivided flat and were suspected to have left their place of quarantine due to the lack of toilets in their accommodation, the DH has contacted the pair and noted that their accommodation is a separate unit with en-suite toilet and bathroom.

Nevertheless, one of them admitted to have gone out without permission to buy food. The DH has issued a warning letter and reminded the duo that they can call the Home Affairs Department’s hotline for assistance.

The Social Welfare Department will also provide assistance as necessary.

In general, Hong Kong residents will stay at home for quarantine, while non-Hong Kong residents who have arranged to stay at hotels or other places will conduct quarantine at such accommodations.

If people under compulsory quarantine are not able to arrange accommodation, they will conduct quarantine at quarantine camps under the Government’s arrangement.