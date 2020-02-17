CS inspects handling of mask parcels

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited Hongkong Post to learn more about how frontline colleagues handle the large amount of surgical mask parcels.

Mr Cheung inspected the workflow of Speedpost boxes containing surgical masks and said he was pleased that since the Lunar New Year, Hongkong Post has been prioritising Speedpost items containing masks.

Over 40,000 boxes of surgical masks were delivered last week.

Mr Cheung thanked the department for its speedy action to address the community's pressing needs.

Noting that the volume of incoming mail has outrun the usual volume by up to 80% and that many of the mail items contain surgical masks, Hongkong Post has re-deployed manpower to speed up the processing of Speedpost boxes and to offer delivery services on Sundays.

Hongkong Post has maintained normal delivery services for Speedpost items and arranged staff to take shifts to sort and deliver parcels.

The staff have also taken the initiative to identify parcels containing surgical masks for priority delivery.

Mr Cheung spoke to frontline staff, including retirees who returned to Hongkong Post to provide support as well as colleagues who are willing to work on Sundays.

He thanked colleagues for their relentless efforts in the fight against the disease and commended the department for its dedication in serving Hong Kong people wholeheartedly.

Mr Cheung stressed that as the current situation is still challenging, all Government departments and the Hospital Authority are joining hands to fight the disease.

He expressed confidence that Hong Kong will win this battle with the concerted efforts of the Government and the public.