HA staff asymptomatic

The Hospital Authority today said its staff who had a meeting with two patients infected with novel coronavirus show no symptoms of the disease.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin made the statement at a press conference this afternoon.

Dr Lau said: “The five colleagues of the Hospital Authority who had a meeting with the two patients, the 57th and 59th cases, have no symptoms at this moment.

“We have asked our staff to check their body temperatures daily as well as to report any symptoms or discomfort to their supervisors in the coming week.”

He added the authority is observing the trend of the novel coronavirus infection in Hong Kong and is following the Government’s infection control strategy.