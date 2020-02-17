CE inspects anti-epidemic work

Mrs Lam (fourth left) inspects the construction progress of new mobile quarantine units of modular housing at the Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village’s existing site.

Mrs Lam (first right) visits the Princess Margaret Hospital’s Infectious Disease Centre to inspect the isolation ward under renovation works.

Mrs Lam (left) inspects the operation of implementing compulsory quarantine on people entering Hong Kong from the Mainland at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point.

At the Junior Police Call activity centre, Chief Executive Carrie Lam learns about the works progress of converting some facilities into a quarantine centre.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today inspected anti-epidemic measures at various locations to see how front-line personnel are tackling the situation.

She expressed gratitude to them for standing fast at their posts during the epidemic to help Hong Kong fight the disease.

In the morning, Mrs Lam visited the Junior Police Call activity centre in Pat Heung to learn about the progress of converting part of its facilities into a quarantine centre.

It is expected that installation of fittings will be finished in February and ready for use once supplies are in place, providing about 90 units upon completion.

The Government will also construct more quarantine facilities on the centre’s vacant land using Modular Integrated Construction. That project is expected to be completed in April, providing an additional 100 quarantine units.

Given adequate quarantine centre facilities are of paramount importance to anti-epidemic work, Mrs Lam said apart from using holiday camps as quarantine centres, the Government has been proactively identifying suitable locations to provide more units.

While she understands neighbouring residents’ concerns, she appealed to people to support such facilities’ establishment in the spirit of fighting the disease in unison.

Mrs Lam reiterated that the quarantine centres’ operation needs to comply with stringent requirements including law enforcement and healthcare officers on duty around the clock.

She said people subjected to quarantine will be transferred in and out of the centres by dedicated vehicles and not allowed to move freely in the community. Therefore, such facilities should only have a minimal impact on residents nearby.

Mrs Lam then proceeded to the Shenzhen Bay Control Point to inspect the operation of the compulsory quarantine on people entering Hong Kong from the Mainland.

The new measure’s implementation has been generally smooth, with a significant drop in the number of cross-boundary flow of people.

As of yesterday, 7,858 people were subjected to compulsory quarantine, of which around 90% were Hong Kong residents, and a large majority of them underwent home quarantine.

To enhance surveillance using technology, all people under compulsory quarantine are now required to share of their real-time locations using their mobile phones at boundary control points.

Those who choose not to, are required to wear electronic wristbands to help Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) personnel monitor whether they are staying at their dwelling places.

In addition, Department of Health staff will continue to contact people under quarantine via phone calls, while disciplinary force members conduct spot checks.

Apart from Police, officers of the Fire Services, Immigration, Customs & Excise and Correctional Services departments have been taking part in spot checks.

Stressing that the Government will ensure the compulsory quarantine’s effective implementation, Mrs Lam said Police would consider issuing warrants against those under quarantine who cannot be contacted.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Health are considering prosecuting offenders. The maximum penalty is six months’ imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.

Mrs Lam also inspected goods clearance at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point. She confirmed with Customs front-line officers that goods vehicles are continuously delivering daily necessities.

She stressed that anti-epidemic measures have not affected cross-boundary freight services of people’s daily necessities and appealed to people not to worry.

At the Princess Margaret Hospital’s Infectious Disease Centre, Mrs Lam received a briefing on work to combat the infection and viewed isolation wards under renovation.

She lauded Hospital Authority staff for tackling the virus and paid special tribute to front-line healthcare workers for caring for patients day and night.

She said the Government is in full support of the anti-epidemic work in hospitals, including the proposal to allocate $4.7 billion to the authority from the Anti-epidemic Fund for relevant purposes.

She stressed that the epidemic is still severe, and members of all government departments and the authority will work together to manage the disease.

“I also appeal to members of the public to pay attention to information released by the Government and support various work on prevention and control of the disease, including going out less to avoid social contact and enhancing personal hygiene.”

Earlier, Mrs Lam visited Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village to view the progress on building temporary quarantine units using Modular Integrated Construction.

She also toured the temporary communication centre set up at the Customs headquarters in North Point to inspect the work by OGCIO personnel tasked with ensuring people under quarantine are staying in their dwelling places.

“In addition to providing essential, emergency and limited public services to the public by various Government departments during the epidemic, thousands of current and retired civil service colleagues are working tirelessly to implement various anti-epidemic measures.

“I have no doubt with the concerted efforts of the Government and the people, Hong Kong will definitely win the battle against the disease.”