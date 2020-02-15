HA on service adjustments goal

The Hospital Authority said its main strategy for adjusting some non-emergency services is to safeguard the public.

Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Cluster Performance) Dr Ian Cheung made the statement in response to enquiries during today’s press conference on the coronavirus infection update.

“For this service adjustment, our key is to echo the Government’s directions to reduce the flow of people in crowded areas, including hospital areas. So our key is to reduce cross-infection risks inside our specialist out-patient clinics, among general patients and in our in-patient wards.”

Dr Cheung also explained that by minimising the flow of people at hospitals, the authority can conserve protective equipment that is currently in high demand.

“At the same time, if we reduce some of the procedures, that means some of the protective equipment can be saved too. So this can also help to a certain extent.”