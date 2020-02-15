Efforts to assist HK people in Hubei

The Government strived to immediately bring back Hong Kong people stranded in Hubei, but it must first secure ample quarantine centres, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip said today.

Mr Nip made the remarks after attending a radio programme and explained that the Government began making necessary assessments and planning from day one upon receipt of such requests.

“It is important that we can secure quarantine centres of sufficient capacity so that when they return to Hong Kong, they would be subject to this quarantine arrangement."

He stressed that given more than 2,200 Hong Kong people in Hubei sought assistance, such an operation must be done in batches.

“For each batch, I think we are talking about 150 to 200 people. That means we have to ensure that upon their return to Hong Kong, we have this size of quarantine facilities available.

“That is why I appeal to society to give support, and also for those districts where the quarantine centres will be placed, I hope they would understand and give their support so that we can secure these arrangements. Hence, we can talk to the local authorities in Hubei and make the (return) arrangement as early as possible.

“Our objective is to do it as quickly as possible.”