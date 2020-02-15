Latest public service arrangements

In light of the special work arrangement extension for government departments to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, various departments today announced the latest arrangements for public services.

The Fire Services Department’s fire protection units will continue to provide basic and limited public services next week.

These include licence applications, dangerous goods vehicle inspection applications, fire service installations acceptance inspections of new buildings and compliance inspections of ventilating systems, building plans processing, and building fire safety improvement works-related matters.

The department’s Shroff Office and Receipt & Dispatch Counter of the Licensing & Certification Command Headquarters and the Receipt & Dispatch Counter of the Fire Safety Command Headquarters will provide basic services from 10am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department’s licensing services counters at the Cheung Sha Wan Government Offices and its Marine Parks Office in Tsuen Wan will sustain basic and limited public services from 9.30am to noon and 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday and Thursday.