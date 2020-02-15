Building residents not infected

The Centre for Health Protection today said novel coronavirus tests for asymptomatic residents of the A07 units of Hong Mei House, Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi were completed and all 101 samples tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and the Housing Department have conducted thorough cleaning and disinfection of all the A07 units.

The Housing Department's technical inspection teams led by maintenance surveyors have also completed the inspection of vent pipes in the units and carried out the necessary follow-up.

The residents concerned may leave quarantine centres tomorrow. A shuttle bus service will be provided to take them home.

The centre will continue contact tracing of Hong Mei House's four confirmed cases.

It will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.