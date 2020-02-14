No face mask delivery backlog

Customs today clarified that it did not cause a backlog of imported face masks.

It made the statement to dismiss recent rumours that a backlog of face masks sent via air parcels has occurred at the department.

Customs said the rumours are totally fabricated and unfounded.

Its operations at the Air Mail Centre remain normal and sufficient manpower and inspection equipment are in place to conduct customs clearance, it said.

Customs pointed out that it has not caused an imported cargo backlog, adding that customs clearance has not delayed air-mail and postal delivery.

The department said it will continue to fully collaborate with Hongkong Post in handling mail items at the Air Mail Centre.