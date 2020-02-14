Giving false health info illegal

The Hospital Authority today reminded the public that providing false information to health officers is a criminal offence.

The authority's Chief Manager (Patient Safety & Risk Management) Dr Sara Ho issued the reminder during a press conference this afternoon.

Dr Ho said the Prevention & Control of Disease (Disclosure of Information) Regulation came into effect on February 8.

“Based on this regulation, doctors of public hospitals may require a person to give any information that is relevant to their handling of the public health emergency, such as travel history.

“Any person who provides any information that is false or misleading may commit a criminal offence.

“The maximum penalty upon conviction is imprisonment for six months and a fine of $10,000.”

Dr Ho also recommended that people who travelled to the Mainland in the past 14 days should stay at home.

She added that if these people have medical appointments, they can call specialist out-patient clinics for rescheduling or drug refilling.

“This is for the good of public health in terms of both controlling the disease from spreading and also the health of our healthcare professionals.”