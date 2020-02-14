Malicious behaviour condemned

The Hospital Authority today seriously condemned the repeated malicious behaviour of those who damaged the Mrs Wu York Yu General Out-patient Clinic in Wo Yi Hop Road, Tsuen Wan.

It said the clinic was damaged in an arson attack this morning, following another such attack on February 8.

It pointed out that such behaviour would affect the safety of healthcare staff and patients.

The authority said it has stepped up security at the clinic and referred the incident to Police.