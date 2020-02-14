CGO staff tests negative for virus

The Government today confirmed that a Central Government Offices (CGO) staff member tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

It made the statement in response to media enquiries after the employee in question was admitted to a hospital under the Hospital Authority.

The Government explained that the staff was tested for the coronavirus under the authority’s enhanced laboratory surveillance.

It further stated that this is not a case of infection because the staff was cleared when test results came back negative.

As the hospitalised staff has been working at the CGO, the Government immediately cleaned and disinfected relevant parts of the premises in accordance with guidelines and advice from the Centre for Health Protection.

The Government stressed it will continue to follow the centre's guidelines and take precautionary measures to minimise the risk of contracting and spreading the novel coronavirus.