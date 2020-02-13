More infection cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating three additional cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 53.

One case involves a 43-year-old man who is a relative of the 66-year-old male patient confirmed on February 11.

The new patient developed cough on January 29, and diarrhoea and vomiting since January 31. He consulted two private doctors during January 31 to February 8.

He then sought medical attention at Tuen Mun Hospital on February 12 and was admitted for management. He is now in stable condition.

The man lives in Tsz Tin Tsuen, Tuen Mun and had no travel history during the incubation period. He attended a family banquet on January 30 where the patient of another confirmed case was also present.

The other two cases involve a 67-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son. They both had dinner with the patients of three confirmed cases at Star Seafood Restaurant in North Point on January 26.

The 67-year-old female patient is the younger sister-in-law of the 75-year-old male patient confirmed earlier. She lives at Mount Parker Lodge in Quarry Bay on weekdays and stays with her son at Heung Hoi Mansion on 28-32 O’Brien Road in Wan Chai on weekends.

She developed cough on January 31 and fever and chills since February 1.

She consulted private doctors on January 31, February 3 and 7. She then sought treatment from Ruttonjee Hospital on February 12 where she was admitted. She is now in stable condition.

The woman had no travel history during the incubation period. Her close contacts, namely her daughter, son-in-law, grandson, granddaughter and domestic helper, are all asymptomatic and quarantine is being arranged.

The 37-year-old male patient lives at Heung Hoi Mansion. He developed fever on February 8 and consulted a private doctor on February 9. He sought treatment at Ruttonjee Hospital on February 12 and was admitted. He is now in stable condition.

He had no travel history during the incubation period.

The centre will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.