Building units disinfected

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has disinfected all A07 units of Hong Mei House, Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi to combat the novel coronavirus.

Centre for Health Protection Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement during a press conference today.

She said: “I understand the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has completed the disinfection of all the units of that building, the A07 units.”

Dr Chuang added Housing Department engineers are inspecting individual units of the building.

“If some of the pipes need to be rectified, they would do the rectification as soon as possible so that the residents can move back as soon as possible, hopefully.

“The exact date depends on the inspection work and the rectification works and also the testing of the residents.”