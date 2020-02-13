HKMAO appointment welcomed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today welcomed the appointment of Xia Baolong as Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office (HKMAO) of the State Council.

In a statement Mrs Lam said the HKMAO, being responsible for Hong Kong affairs in the Central Government, has a close relationship with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The appointment of Mr Xia as HKMAO Director, in addition to his capacity as Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is testimony to the importance the Central Government attaches to Hong Kong and Macau affairs, the statement added.

“I have no doubt that under the leadership of Mr Xia, the HKMAO will continue its support for the work of the Hong Kong SAR Government in fully and thoroughly implementing ‘one country, two systems’, taking forward the development of Hong Kong in various aspects and ensuring the long-term prosperity and stability of the city,” Mrs Lam said.