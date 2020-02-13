Welfare service arrangements set

In light of the special work arrangement extension for government departments, the Social Welfare Department today announced special arrangements for subsidised welfare services and its own services between February 17 and March 1.

All day care centres for the elderly, sheltered workshops, integrated vocational training and rehabilitation services centres, as well as day activity centres will suspend their service delivery.

These centres will remain open, depending on the situation, to serve those with special needs. Individual service users may contact the centres or service units in advance.

All residential care services and hotline services will be provided as normal.

Services provided on a limited scale include Integrated Family Service Centres, Integrated Services Centres, Short-term Food Assistance Service, Integrated Home Care Services, Enhanced Home & Community Care Services, Home Care Service for Persons with Severe Disabilities, Integrated Support Service for Persons with Severe Physical Disabilities, Visiting Medical Practitioner Service for Residential Care Homes and Humanitarian Assistance for Non-refoulement Claimants.

Certain centre-based services subsidised by the department will be closed to the public, but will also provide services on a limited scale.

They include district elderly community centres, neighbourhood elderly centres, social and recreational centres for the disabled, integrated children and youth services centres, children and youth centres and community centres.

Non-governmental organisations operating other services may decide whether to continue providing services under their respective Funding & Service Agreements.

Regarding the department’s own services, while the hotline and Tuen Mun Children & Juvenile Home will operate as normal, others services such as Integrated Family Service Centres, Family & Child Protective Services Units and Social Security Field Units will be provided on a limited scale.

Service users are advised to contact service units’ staff by telephone in advance to arrange interviews.

Furthermore, all aided child care centres will suspend their services until March 15.

Call 2343 2255 for enquiries.

