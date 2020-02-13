Gov’t work arrangement extended
February 13, 2020
The special work arrangement for government departments will be extended to February 23 given the latest situation of the novel coronavirus, the Government announced today.
The extension reduces social contact and the risk of the virus’ spread in the community.
Government departments will continue to provide emergency and essential public services, as well as basic and limited-scale services.
The Government also appealed to other employers to make flexible work arrangements for employees to reduce contact among people.