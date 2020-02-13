Pipe alteration reminder issued

The Buildings Department today reminded the public of requirements for altering drainage systems in domestic flats and their proper maintenance.

It shared the reminder in view of recent public concern about the repair, maintenance and alteration of drainage systems.

The department said building owners who wish to erect, alter or remove drainage systems in their premises, including anti-syphonage pipes, may do so in accordance with requirements under the minor works control system.

This requires appointing contractors registered under the Buildings Ordinance to ensure drainage systems comply with the ordinance and relevant regulations.

Contractors registered under the Buildings Ordinance for such works shall satisfy the department’s requirements on qualifications, competency and experience.

To ensure quality of work, the department will randomly inspect completed works, which include checking documents submitted and site audits.

The audit check system is risk-based, focusing on minor works that are more complicated and involve a higher risk level.

It will increase site audits on minor works involving altering drainage systems in order to enhance the monitoring of such works.

If anyone is found to have violated the Buildings Ordinance during the audit, the department will take enforcement action.

This includes requiring concerned persons to rectify the situation or instigating prosecution and disciplinary action if necessary.

​If occupants suspect drainage system irregularities, such as odour from the drainage outlet or anti-syphonage pipe, seepage or cracks in the drainage pipes, they should immediately arrange qualified contractors to inspect and carry out repairs.

Click here for guidelines on the proper maintenance and repair of drainage pipes.