Quarantine surveillance enhanced

The Government today said it will enhance surveillance of people under compulsory quarantine by asking those who choose not to share their real-time locations to wear electronic wristbands.

The Department of Health, since February 8, has been issuing compulsory quarantine orders to all people entering Hong Kong from the Mainland and those who have been to the Mainland in the past 14 days.

People concerned are required to stay at home or other dwellings for a 14-day quarantine, while those with symptoms will be referred to the department for further handling.

The Government explained that it decided to improve surveillance of compulsory quarantine after reviewing the operation.

Apart from those being transferred to the Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre, if people under quarantine fail to share their real-time locations via their mobile phones at boundary control points, they will be asked to wear electronic wristbands.

This will allow authorities to monitor whether they are staying at the dwelling places they disclosed.

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer will request those concerned to share their real-time locations everyday as well as conduct surprise video calls, while the Department of Health will make telephone calls to them.

The Government has further strengthened manpower to assist the office and the department with implementing compulsory quarantine measures and surveillance work.

The Government noted that if it cannot contact people under quarantine successfully, it will consider issuing warrants against them.

The Government stressed that people under quarantine must strictly comply with the orders, adding anyone who leaves without permission may commit a criminal offence and face a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a fine of $25,000 upon conviction.

For the two people under quarantine on Police's wanted list earlier, Police have contacted them and taken their statements. The Government stated it will consider taking further action.