One more infection recorded

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating one additional case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 50.

The new case involves a 51-year-old man who is the colleague of the 55-year-old female patient confirmed on February 10.

The man, who lives in On Tao House, Cheung On Estate, Tsing Yi, developed fever since February 3 and consulted a private doctor on February 4.

He sought medical attention at Kwong Wah Hospital on February 10 and was admitted for isolation and treatment the same day. He was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital today and is now in stable condition.

The patient had no travel history during the incubation period. His close contact, his younger sister, has developed symptoms and will be transferred to hospital for isolation and treatment.

According to preliminary epidemiological investigations, the centre explained that some of the confirmed cases are locally infected. It strongly urged the public to maintain strict personal and environmental hygiene.

In addition, the Singapore Ministry of Health notified the centre of a confirmed case in Singapore. That patient had contact with a Singapore citizen who travelled to Hong Kong by air on February 2.

The centre will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.