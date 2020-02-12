Hong Kongers infected in Wuhan helped

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today said its Wuhan Economic & Trade Office (Wuhan ETO) will render all possible assistance to the 10 Hong Kong people infected with the novel coronavirus in Hubei.

Of the patients involving three families, seven are staying in Wuhan and three in Enshi. They are being treated in local hospitals and are generally in stable condition.

The Hong Kong SAR Government recently received notifications from relevant Mainland authorities and the Wuhan ETO about the infection cases.

After being informed of the situation, the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau immediately tasked the Wuhan ETO with providing its utmost assistance to the Hong Kong people concerned.

Thanks to the Wuhan ETO’s devoted efforts in co-ordinating with relevant authorities, six of the patients were admitted to local hospitals within a short time, while the remaining four sought medical treatment from hospitals on their own.

The Wuhan ETO will maintain close communication with the patients and try its best to provide assistance and ensure that they receive suitable treatment and medical care, the bureau added.