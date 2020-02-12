7 new infections confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating seven additional cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 49.

Preliminary investigations indicate that some of the confirmed cases are locally infected.

The first case involves a 59-year-old man with underlying illness who lives in Block 3, Island Resort, Siu Sai Wan.

He developed fever, cough and shortness of breath since February 2, consulted a private doctor on February 6 and sought medical attention at St Paul’s Hospital outpatient department before seeking treatment at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital on February 10, where he was admitted for isolation and management.

The second case involves a 60-year-old woman who is the colleague of the 68-year-old man involved in a case confirmed on February 9. She lives in Tung Ping House, Lei Tung Estate, Ap Lei Chau.

She developed a cough since February 1 and consulted a private doctor before seeking treatment at Ruttonjee Hospital on February 10 where she was admitted on the same day.

The third case involves a 71-year-old man with underlying illness who lives in Po Yan House, Po Lam Estate, Tseung Kwan O.

He developed fever, cough and shortness of breath on February 5 and sought treatment at Tseung Kwan O Hospital on February 10 where he was admitted, and was then transferred to United Christian Hospital on the same day.

Another case involves a 66-year-old man with underlying illnesses who lives in Leung Tin Tsuen, Tuen Mun. He developed sore throat, chills and cough between January 31 and February 7. He consulted two private doctors before seeking treatment at Tuen Mun Hospital on February 10 where he was admitted.

The other three cases are related to the confirmed case in Hong Mei House, Cheung Hong Estate announced on February 10.

The patients involve the son and daughter-in-law, both 37, who live with the 62-year-old female patient, as well as the father of her daughter-in-law, who is 75.

The 37-year-old man developed a fever and cough since January 30 while his wife developed fever, cough and sore throat since February 2. The couple consulted private doctors and were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital on February 10 for isolation and management.

The 75-year-old man lives in Tin Chak House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen. He developed fever and cough since February 3 and consulted private doctors before seeking medical attention at Queen Mary Hospital on February 10.

All seven patients are in stable condition and had no travel history during the incubation period. Their close contacts are asymptomatic and quarantine will be arranged.

The centre will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.