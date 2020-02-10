Medicine reaches those in need

The first batch of medicine reached Hong Kong people in Hubei via the Special Administrative Region Government’s Wuhan Economic & Trade Office (Wuhan ETO) yesterday.

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau made the statement today in response to media enquiries about the situation of Hong Kong people in the province.

The Hong Kong SAR Government, through the Wuhan ETO, has maintained close contact with Hong Kong people to understand their needs and liaised with relevant government departments there to provide assistance wherever practicable, the bureau said.

The statement explained that with the Wuhan ETO’s help, the Department of Health gathered Hong Kong people’s medical history to determine and distribute the medicine they need from the Hospital Authority or private medical practitioners.

A health hotline has also been set up to impart medical advice, while the Wuhan ETO has provided them with contacts of local medical organisations that offer medical consultations.

In considering whether to arrange the return of Hong Kong people in Hubei, the bureau said the Government would evaluate the public health risks to ensure that cross-infection would not occur during their journey.

As of this morning, the SAR Government received more than 1,000 requests for assistance from Hong Kong people in Hubei, involving 2,000 people in over 30 cities.