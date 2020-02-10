10 new infections confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating 10 additional cases of novel coronavirus infection, which raises the number of confirmed cases to 36.

The first case involves a 24-year-old man with good past health who lives in Hung Fook Mansion, 356-362 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai.

He had developed a fever and cough since January 30 and sought medical attention from a private doctor on the same day. He consulted another private doctor on February 4 and sought treatment at St Paul’s Hospital’s Outpatient Department on February 6.

He then sought medical attention at Ruttonjee Hospital's Accident & Emergency Department and was admitted for isolation on February 8. He is in a stable condition.

The centre traced and confirmed eight more cases of novel coronavirus infection today. They are all relatives of the 24-year old patient, including his father, mother, grandmother, aunts and cousins.

The eight cases involve three men and five women aged 22 to 91, and they were admitted for isolation at Ruttonjee Hospital and Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

The 24-year-old patient said he had not travelled during the incubation period. On January 26, he had hot pot with 18 relatives, including the eight confirmed cases, at Lento Party Room in Kwun Tong.

Among them, two more have shown symptoms and are currently being treated at Prince of Wales Hospital. Relevant epidemiological investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.

The remaining case involves a 70-year-old man with underlying illnesses who resides in Choi Fung Court in Ngau Chi Wan.

He had developed a cough, chills and shortness of breath since January 30 and diarrhoea since February 1. He consulted two private doctors during the period from February 1 to 7.

He attended United Christian Hospital on February 8 for persistent chills and shortness of breath where he was admitted for isolation and treatment. He is now in a stable condition.

The patient had no travel history during the incubation period and mainly stayed at home and at his son’s home in the same building.

His close contacts are asymptomatic and quarantine will be arranged.

The centre will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.