Latest public service arrangements

In light of the extension of special work arrangements for government departments and to reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, various departments today announced the latest arrangements for public services.

The Fire Services Department’s fire protection units will continue to provide basic and limited public services next week. These include various licence applications, dangerous goods vehicle inspection applications, fire service installations acceptance inspections of new buildings and compliance inspections of ventilating systems, processing of building plans, and building fire safety improvement works-related matters.

The department’s Shroff Office and Receipt & Dispatch Counter of the Licensing & Certification Command Headquarters and the Receipt & Dispatch Counter of the Fire Safety Command Headquarters will provide basic services from 10am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Judiciary said all hearings of the courts or tribunals originally scheduled from February 10 to 16 will generally be adjourned to a date to be fixed. However, the courts will continue to handle urgent and essential hearings or matters during this period.

For the Department of Justice, Prosecutions Division and Civil Division reception counters will be open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm from February 10 to 14. The Civil Division's Shroff office will be open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4.30pm on February 11.

Legal Aid Department offices will open from 9.30am to 4pm between February 10 and 14 to provide basic necessary and limited civil and criminal legal aid application and litigation services.

The Office of the Ombudsman's reception counter will be closed until February 16.

The Labour Department’s Employment Agencies Administration will provide counter services from 9am to 1pm from Monday to Friday for receiving employment agency licence applications, while other counter services will remain suspended.

Except for Sham Shui Po district, all Home Affairs Enquiry Centres will be open between 11am and 3pm from Monday to Friday (between 11am and 3pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only for the Mui Wo centre). The service to administer declarations or oaths/affirmations for private use will be available.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department has announced that the Hong Kong Flower Show 2020 originally scheduled to be held from March 6 to 15 at Victoria Park has been cancelled.

The Land Registry has adjusted the opening hours of its offices to provide basic public services. Delivering instruments for registration will be handled from 9am to 1.30pm from Monday to Friday, while other matters will be handled from 9am to 12.30pm. from Monday to Friday.

From February 10, the Inland Revenue Department will suspend all services except the Business Registration Office, the Stamp Office, and the Central Enquiry Counter, which will provide services from 9am to noon on Monday to Friday.

Enquiry counters under the Rating & Valuation Department will be open from 8.15 to 1pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

All service counters at Working Family & Student Financial Assistance Agency offices will be closed from February 10 to 16. Scheduled appointments for counter services and interviews will also be cancelled.

All post offices will be open from 11am to 3pm from Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday. Mail delivery and mail collection from posting boxes will be provided on alternate days, while posting and delivery of Speedpost items will be maintained from Monday to Saturday.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department’s licensing services counters at the Cheung Sha Wan Government Offices and its Marine Parks Office in Tsuen Wan will continue to provide basic and limited public services from 9.30am to noon and 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Water Supplies Department’s customer enquiries centre in Wan Chai will stay open between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, while other centres in Tai Kok Tsui, Sha Tin, Tai Po and Tuen Mun will remain closed.

The Wan Chai centre will provide limited services for handling licensing matters and applications for urgent water supply reconnection. For account enquiries, customers may call the 24-hour Customer Services Hotline 2824 5000.

The Highways Department said the provision of basic and limited public services will continue until further notice, including processing of excavation permit applications for excavation works on public roads and parts of the non-emergency road repair works.

It will continue to provide the necessary and emergency public road repair services including daily inspections of expressways and emergency road repairs.

The Civil Engineering & Development Department has also adjusted its public services. Office hours for applications for dumping licences and sand removal permits will be 2pm to 5pm from Monday to Friday, while that of the Mines Division's Permit & Licensing Office will be 9am to noon from Monday to Saturday.

The Drainage Services Department said that in addition to the emergency and essential public services being maintained, it will continue to provide basic and limited public services to members of the public next week.

Except for the 24-hour Drainage Hotline 2300 1110, all enquiry phone lines and reception services will be temporarily suspended.

The Lands Department noted services for receipt and delivery of documents at counters and enquiry telephone lines will be provided between 1pm and 5pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from February 10 to 16.

Its headquarters at North Point Government Offices will open only the counter on the 21st floor during the above opening hours, while other counter services will continue to be suspended.