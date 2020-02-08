2 more infections reported

The Centre for Health Protection announced that it is investigating two additional imported cases of novel coronavirus infection as of 8pm today.

The first case involves a 58-year-old man who lives in Zhuhai and developed fever and cough on February 4.

He returned to Hong Kong on February 5, consulted a private doctor on February 6 and sought treatment at North District Hospital where he was admitted for isolation on the same day.

According to the patient’s information, he travelled from Zhuhai to Macau back and forth for work during the incubation period.

He returned to Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge boundary control point on February 5 and stayed in Serenity Garden in Sheung Shui with his friend.

Quarantine will be arranged for his friend who is asymptomatic.

The taxi driver who drove the patient from Serenity Garden to Wah Ming Shopping Centre in Fanling on February 6, as well as another taxi driver who drove him from the shopping centre to North District Hospital on the same day are urged to call the centre’s hotline.

The other case involves a 42-year-old man who lives in The Palazzo in Fo Tan.

He developed a fever and cough on February 3 and sought treatment at Prince of Wales Hospital where he was admitted for isolation.

According to the patient, he went to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport from Hong Kong on January 22 before onset of symptoms for a flight to Hebei Province and returned by air from Hebei to Guangzhou on January 26. He visited Macau on the same day.

He returned to Hong Kong from Macau by ferry on February 2.

A domestic helper who lived with him and has presented symptoms will be sent to Prince of Wales Hospital, while quarantine will be arranged for his friend who lived with him, who is asymptomatic.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and contact tracing on the confirmed cases are ongoing.

It will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.