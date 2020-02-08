HA welcomes staff resuming duty

The Hospital Authority welcomed its staff union's decision today to suspend industrial action and encouraged employees to resume duty as soon as possible to provide patient services for those in need.

As the continuing industrial action has affected public hospital services for several days, the authority apologised to all affected patients.

Committed to protecting healthcare staff and patients’ safety, the authority said it will try its best to procure adequate protective equipment and adjust elective services to focus resources on fighting the epidemic.

The authority thanked those who remained on duty to maintain public hospital services.

It added that it sincerely hopes that all staff will join hands to combat the increasingly severe epidemic situation.