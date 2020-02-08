Multi approach to procure masks

To combat the novel coronavirus infection, the Government Logistics Department has resorted to all possible means and channels to procure masks and other protective items since January, bypassing tendering procedures on account of the urgency.

The department said the objective is to secure such supplies as quickly as possible to meet the Government's operational requirements.

The Government stressed that as long as the items meet technical specifications, the department will make an immediate purchase and there is no question of "the lowest bid wins".

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau said: "With the proactive assistance of the Economic & Trade Offices of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and referrals by individuals, the Government Logistics Department has got into contact with more than 400 suppliers from nearly 20 countries.

"To date, the department has already placed orders for over 48 million of masks, of which three million have been delivered. We hope that the remaining shipments will arrive in batches as scheduled."

Mr Lau said as supply of masks is very tight throughout the globe and some jurisdictions have imposed export controls, full and timely deliveries remains a challenge.

"Against this background, we have to go extra miles to source masks globally," he added.

The department has a limited stock of 12 million masks at the moment and priority will be accorded to the Department of Health’s medical and port health staff, front-line employees providing direct services to the public as well as people and working staff in quarantine centres.

The open tender issued by the department in late January for procurement of masks is meant to supplement the above efforts.

By global open tendering, the Government seeks to expand the pool of potential suppliers for such protective gear.

Mr Lau said: "We should not give up any opportunity even though the open tender might not be very fruitful. In any case, open tender will not interfere with our efforts in direct purchases."