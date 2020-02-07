Schools operating on a limited basis

Schools in Hong Kong are operating on a limited basis despite class suspensions, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said today.

Mr Yeung made the remarks after attending a radio programme this morning.

Although classes have been suspended, schools are still providing learning support to students at home, including e-learning activities and resources, Mr Yeung said.

“So in a certain way, I think schools are still operating, although in a limited scope.”

Responding to a question on tuition fees during the class suspension, Mr Yeung said parents should pay according to the schedule that the Education Bureau has approved for individual schools.

“If parents do have financial difficulties in paying the tuition fees, there are always safety nets in the government system to help them on the tuition fees.”

Mr Yeung added that the Government has to look into several factors when considering when students can return to school, including the development of the novel coronavirus situation, schools’ readiness and the supply of protective gear.