New HKDSE plan to be announced

In light of the development of the novel coronavirus infection in Hong Kong, the Education Bureau said it will announce new arrangements for this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) Examination at the end of the month.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference this afternoon, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said all HKDSE oral and practical exams to be held before March 27 will be postponed.

The bureau and the Hong Kong Examinations & Assessment Authority are considering two options in making new arrangements for the HKDSE, he noted.

For the first option, written exams will take place on March 27 as scheduled, while physical education and music practical exams and the Chinese oral exam will be postponed to May.

The other option is to postpone all exams by four weeks, along with cancelling oral examinations.

Mr Yeung said: “The situation is changing every day, so we can’t tell for sure whether we could really do the exam on March 27.

“That’s why we say that we would make another assessment towards the end of this month and decide whether we would go for option one or option two.

“In any case, there will be around four weeks before March 27, which I think will be sufficient for students to adjust their plans.”

The HKDSE is an important examination which must go ahead, Mr Yeung said, adding that the Government must also ensure candidates’ safety.