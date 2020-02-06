Concerted effort to procure masks

The Government Logistics Department today said it is exercising maximum flexibility to secure masks and other protective items to meet the urgent needs of government departments working to combat the novel coronavirus infection.

Through referrals from bureaus and departments, including the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Offices as well as individuals, the department explained that it has been actively contacting suppliers in different countries to procure such items.

It also arranged an open tender to explore more supply sources for obtaining masks.

The department noted that some jurisdictions have implemented export controls on the items, thereby making procurement work even more challenging.

Nevertheless, the department stressed it will continue its endeavour to procure all necessary items through all possible means.