No food shortage in HK

The Government made it clear today that its disease prevention and control measures will not affect freight services between the Mainland and Hong Kong.

In a statement in response to recent rumours of a shortage of basic necessities such as rice and toilet paper in Hong Kong, which have led to panic buying and chaos, the Government condemned malicious rumour mongers for spreading such information.

The Government has confirmed with the major suppliers that the supply of food products remains normal and there is no shortage of food.

There are sufficient stocks of staple foods including rice and pasta, and there is no need for the public to worry, it added.

Members of the public are urged to be vigilant against rumours and pay attention to information released by the Government to avoid being misled.