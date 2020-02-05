Local infection cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating three additional cases of novel coronavirus infection, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 18.

The three cases will be classified as local infection cases, the centre said.

The first case involves a 64-year-old woman with good past health who lives in Celestial Heights, Sheung Shing Street, Kowloon.

She started coughing on January 23 and consulted a private doctor. Later, she developed a fever on January 30 and consulted another private doctor. She had shortness of breath on February 1 and sought treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The patient was transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital on February 3 and is now in critical condition.

The second patient is a 60-year-old man with underlying illness who resides in Yue Hong House, Hong Tin Court in Lam Tin. He developed fever and myalgia on January 22, and presented with shortness of breath since January 30.

The man first attended United Christian Hospital on January 30 and then sought medical treatment at Tseung Kwan O Hospital where he was admitted for treatment on the same day. He is in a stable condition.

The third case involves a 25-year-old man with good past health who lives at 183 Ma Tau Wai Road, To Kwa Wan.

He developed fever on January 28. The man presented with cough, runny nose and diarrhoea on January 29 and attended Hong Kong Baptist Hospital on the same day. He sought treatment at Baptist Hospital on February 3 and was referred to the Prince of Wales Hospital where he was admitted for treatment. He is in a stable condition.

All the three patients had no travel history during the incubation period.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict personal and environmental hygiene, which is key to personal protection against infection and prevention of the disease’s spread in the community.

Operation of the centre’s hotline 2125 1122 has been extended until midnight. People can call from 8am to midnight for enquiries.

The centre will also update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.