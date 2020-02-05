Cross-boundary transport normal

The Transport Department said public transport operations at Shenzhen Bay Port and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge’s Hong Kong Port were generally smooth today.

The services include cross-boundary coach and local public transport at the two ports, and the shuttle bus (Gold Bus) that runs only at the bridge’s Hong Kong Port.

As at 4pm today, about 21,960 passengers had travelled via the Shenzhen Bay Port and 6,480 via the bridge’s Hong Kong Port.

The total number of passengers using the two boundary control points has not increased as compared to the total number of cross-boundary passengers yesterday, before the suspension of passenger immigration clearance at the Lok Ma Chau Control Point, and the Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations.

As at 4pm today, the total number of passengers travelling via the two control points was about 20% of all passengers for all the rail-based and land-based boundary control points yesterday.

Public transport services for the two ports were able to cater for passenger demand. The number of cross-boundary passengers at Shenzhen Bay Port had increased slightly as at 4pm today but remained at a low level compared with that of normal days.

On media reports that China Travel Service (Hong Kong) Limited had introduced three new cross-boundary coach routes and enhanced service frequency, the department said according to the company, they provide cross-boundary coach services with the routing and frequency as approved by the department.

The department added that it has not allowed operators to introduce new routes or enhance frequency of routes using Shenzhen Bay Port in view of the closures of some land-based boundary control points.

It requested China Travel Service (Hong Kong) to correct the relevant information.

Passengers are advised to pay attention to the Government’s latest announcements on cross-boundary transport news and enquire with the operators concerned for service arrangement details.