Buildings quarantine explained

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Centre for Health Protection Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan today said if there are multiple cases of novel coronavirus infection in a building where the route of transmission cannot be explained, quarantine may be considered.





Dr Chuang made the statement during a press conference when asked whether health authorities would consider placing a whole building under quarantine.



Hong Kong's 13th and 15th confirmed case - a man and his mother - lived in Whampoa Garden.

“After confirmation of the 13th case, his mother and his other family members have been quarantined in the quarantine camp.

“His mother had onset of symptoms in the camp, not in the building. So we have reason to believe that his mother’s infection was transmitted by him, not from another route.

“So for buildings, we might consider quarantine if there are multiple cases in a building where we cannot explain any route of transmission among them."

For those cases which occur because of close contact which can be explained, there is no additional risk for this building as compared with other buildings, Dr Chuang added.