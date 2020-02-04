HK reports 1st coronavirus death

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Hong Kong's 13th confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection, a 39-year-old Hong Kong man who had visited Wuhan last month, had pre-existing health conditions before he died, the Hospital Authority said today.

Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin further explained the patient's case during a press conference.

"For the 13th case, the 39-year-old gentleman, he had a history of diabetes mellitus and before his death he was treated as a pneumonia patient in Princess Margaret Hospital."

When asked why the patient's case was turned over to the Coroner's Court, Dr Lau explained it was normal practice when an exact cause of death could not be determined.

"Because of the sudden onset of deterioration and failed resuscitation this morning, as well as doctors could not identify the possible cause of death of this patient, it is our usual practice to refer the patient to the coroner for further investigation.

"Whether the patient will have an autopsy will be determined by the coroner and also the cause of death can be found by the coroner."

The authority also said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 64 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include 33 males and 31 females aged nine months to 81. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 88 patients under isolation.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and to inform the public and healthcare workers of the latest information in a timely manner.

The centre will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.