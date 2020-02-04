Gov’t response to disease defended

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today refuted allegations claiming that the Government has not adequately addressed public health concerns arising from the novel coronavirus situation and has put politics above public health.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam said the Government has since January 25 made four announcements to introduce measures to respond to the disease’s evolving situation.

She said: “Our public health strategy is to ensure that we could speedily respond to the changing situation and implement as quickly as possible the necessary response measures.

“I certainly would not agree with the allegation that we are not addressing this public health concern adequately, and certainly I don’t agree with the allegation that we are putting politics above public health.

“This is a public health situation and we are assisted by our experts, both external and in-house, to tackle this very important situation.”

Mrs Lam also pointed out that any public health emergency can only be tackled effectively by the whole community.

“Everybody has to do his or her part in order to fight this infection. But of course, the Government has a primary responsibility.”