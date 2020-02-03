Smart device for home quarantine

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government said today that it has 500 electronic wristbands to monitor people quarantined inside their homes and an additional 1,000 can be produced in two weeks if needed.

Government Chief Information Officer Victor Lam made the announcement during a press conference and explained how the smart device works.

He said the wristbands are used in conjunction with smartphones and given to people who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days and need to quarantine at home as a result.

“This smart wristband will work together with the smartphone. So a signal will be sent, basically exchanged, between the smartphone and the smart wristband.”

Mr Lam also noted that the smart technology is designed to send an alert if quarantined individuals attempt to leave their homes.

“If the smartphone is disconnected, then an alert will be immediately sent to the Department of Health and Police for follow up.

“And if the wristband is broken, an alert will also be immediately sent to the Department of Health and Police for follow. So they work as a pair basically.”