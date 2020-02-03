More quarantine facilities set

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government said it will provide more quarantine facilities in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi made the statement at today’s press conference where he explained the Government’s quarantine plans and why it must consider critical factors.

“About the choice of methods in quarantine, as I explained in the beginning, there are two arrangements. One is through quarantine camps. We have tried our best in the past to find the appropriate locations, and of course those locations have to fulfil certain criteria, for example, the vicinity, air circulation and also health conditions.”

Dr Chui also made it clear that finding viable locations is a difficult process.

“So it is not easy to find a large amount of usable quarantine facilities within a short time. But we have to prepare for coping with the number of people who need that kind of degree of quarantine.”

By introducing the use of electronic wristbands, the Government now has the ability to quarantine certain people at home, he added.

“The other setting that we can implement quarantine is home quarantine. So we are finding different locations that we can implement quarantine camps as much as possible, so I think we will continue to go along that direction.”