Academy fit for quarantine use

The Government today said that it considers the Jao Tsung-I Academy to be suitable for use as a quarantine centre.

It made the statement in response to media enquiries regarding the conversion of the academy into a quarantine facility.

The academy is located on a hill, relatively distanced from residential areas and its overall facilities meet relevant requirements.

The facility can be converted into a quarantine centre which can commence operation quickly, it said.

Currently, the MacLehose Holiday Village and the Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village have been turned into quarantine centres.

The Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Pak Tam Chung Holiday Camp will also be used as a quarantine centre soon.

There is an urgent need for the Government to provide more quarantine facilities.

When searching for potential sites, the Government thoroughly considers whether the facilities meet the requirements for a quarantine centre.

As suitable sites meeting the requirements are limited, it is difficult to identify facilities that can be converted into quarantine centres.

The Government hopes that members of the public could understand the reasons to use the academy as a quarantine centre and added that it will ensure that all centres will comply with stringent operational requirements.