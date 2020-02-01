Vietnam lifts air service ban

Vietnam authorities today lifted a suspension of air services between Hong Kong and Vietnam after the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government highlighted the health measures at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The Civil Aviation Department in the morning received notification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) regarding suspension of air services between the two places. The Vietnam government implemented the measure in response to the latest developments concerning the novel coronavirus.

After the Hong Kong SAR Government learnt of the measure, it contacted the CAAV for follow up. It explained the preventive measures implemented at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The CAAV lifted the suspension tonight.

Passengers are reminded to check with their airlines for the latest flight information and confirm the flights before heading to the airport.

Hong Kong residents outside the city who need assistance may call the 24-hour hotline operated by the Immigration Department at (852) 1868.