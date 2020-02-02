HK Post prioritises mask deliveries

Hongkong Post today said it will arrange additional manpower on February 2 to handle urgent inward mail items and accord higher priority for surgical mask deliveries.

It made the statement in response to media enquiries about the mail handling situation of the Air Mail Centre.

Despite the Government announcement about the special work arrangement for government departments to reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus’ spread, Hongkong Post has maintained normal services for inbound Speedpost items to strike a balance between the public need and the well-being of its staff.

It has also taken the initiative to locate items declared to be surgical masks for priority delivery.

Hongkong Post estimated that the number of mail items containing surgical masks accounted for about 25% of urgent inward items pending delivery.

It estimated that the delivery of these items will be completed by February 3.

Additionally, the posting and delivery of outbound and inbound Speedpost items will be maintained between February 3 and 8, it added.